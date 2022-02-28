Black media professionals in Quebec honoured at the Dynastie awards

Ten awards were presented at the Prix Medias Dynastie on Sunday night.

The awards celebrate the talent and dynamism of media professionals from Black communities in Quebec.

The entertainment Dynastie awards will take place March 5.

Naadei hosted the first night of the awards themed "Black Future" at the Paradox Theatre in Montreal.

In the print media, La Presse cultural journalist Marissa Groguhé won the Journalist of the Year award. Mainly assigned to music news, she has also written a few investigative reports since her arrival at La Presse. Selon Walter blog editor Walter Innoncent Jr. received the Editorialist of the Year award.

In television and radio, CBC/Radio-Canada Washington correspondent Azeb Wolde-Giorghis won the Journalist/Reporter of the Year award.

Noémi Mercier, host of Noovo's Montreal and national edition of "Le Fil 17", won the TV Host of the Year Award. CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson and sports analyst Meeker Guerrier were nominated in the same category.

Chad Damord, host and producer at CIBL 101.5, received the Radio Host of the Year award.

Varda Étienne won the award for Columnist of the Year. She is a reporter for the show "Sucré Salé" and host for Qub radio.

On the digital side, the creator of the Occupation Hood phenomenon, 19-year-old video artist Tailaire Laguerre, alias Taï, from Montreal North, is the web personality of the year.

The award for Webzine of the Year went to Touki Montreal, a Montreal-based African news site.

"Free Students," by comedian Richardson Zéphir, won the award for web series or show of the year.

The podcast of the year was "Rapolitik," hosted by Cyrano de Montréal and Keke Calixte.

"This awards ceremony was an opportunity for the public to discover or rediscover the media artisans and professionals in our communities who have distinguished themselves over the past year through the excellence and quality of their content production and their immense creativity," said Carla Beauvais, co-founder and executive director of the Dynasty Foundation.

The Dynasty Foundation, which began in 2016, advocates for diversity and inclusion in the arts, culture and media.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 28, 2022.