Blackhawks beat Habs 2-0, Fleury wins 500th NHL game

Marc-Andre Fleury became just the third goaltender in NHL history to record 500 wins Thursday night at the Bell Centre, while the Canadiens continued to rack up losses.

Fleury stopped 30 shots to accomplish the feat, helping the Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Montreal team 2-0.

The Sorel, Que. native ranks third in NHL history in wins behind Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691).

Fleury was credited with his 69th career shutout. He ranks 14th in league history in that regard.

"500 wins, I think that puts him just behind Marty and Patrick and it's just an amazing accomplishment." Jake Allen talks about Marc-Andre Fleury being one win away from 500:

The Blackhawks didn't have to do much to win. The Habs generated very few scoring chances and were not very effective in the zone.

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom hit the target for the Blackhawks (10-14-2).

Jake Allen turned aside 23 shots in front of the net for the Canadiens (6-19-3), who suffered their fifth straight loss (0-4-1).

Forward Jesse Ylönen became the 27th skater to be called up for the Habs this season, relieving Christian Dvorak, who suffered a lower body injury Tuesday.

The Habs will play their next two games away from home: Saturday against the St. Louis Blues and Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game could have turned out differently if Mike Hoffman had taken advantage of an opportunity early in the game. However, the Canadiens' forward was left with a slit on a feed from Nick Suzuki from behind the net, as he was hit in the face by Borgstrom's stick. The referees did not see the infraction on the play.

The Habs also had some good moments on a power play in the first half of the first period, but they didn't fool Fleury.

The Canadiens' troubles coming out of the zone ended up giving the Blackhawks opportunities. Allen came to the rescue of Alexander Romanov by frustrating Dominik Kubalik late in the first period.

Allen had to save the day a little later when he blundered behind his net himself. He dove to just deflect a backhanded shot from Patrick Kane, who thought he could shoot into an open net.

The Habs were knocking on the door early in the second period, but Ryan Poehling was unable to capitalize on a nice feed from Artturi Lehkonen.

The rest of the period was all Blackhawks.

Allen held on for long stretches. He stole a goal from Alex DeBrincat by stretching his right arm to make the save with his shield during a late penalty against the Habs.

The Habs goalie was also alert to Ryan Carpenter's shot from the slot during a Blackhawks power play.

Philipp Kurashev also had two chances to open the scoring, but was denied by Allen.

The Blackhawks finally broke through the wall in front of the Habs' net with 6:12 to go in the second period. Toews hit the target on the power play, deflecting a perfect feed from Calvin De Haan.

The first half of the final period was not very lively, then the Blackhawks dealt a blow to the Habs' hopes by adding a second goal with 8:00 to go. Borgstrom took advantage of a mix-up between Romanov and Ben Chiarot to get a loose puck in the slot and surprise Allen.

The Habs were finally able to put a little more pressure on the Blackhawks defense late in the game, but Fleury made sure he could celebrate in front of family and friends.

The crowd celebrated by chanting Fleury's name during the final seconds of the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 9, 2021.