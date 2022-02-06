Blacksmith creates kitchen knife handles out of Olympian Mikael Kingsbury's skis

Before he medaled at the Olympics this weekend, Mikael Kingsbury donated a pair of his freestyle skis for an interesting project: a limited edition series of kitchen knives.

Saint-Jerome blacksmith Gabriel Clerk came up with the idea and proposed it to the Olympian.

“These skis have won two world championships in moguls. And when I met Mikael, I knew these skis were special,” he said.

Clerk, of Couteauc CLK, has been crafting custom kitchen knives by hand at his Saint-Jerome forge for five years.

His handles are special, made from deer antler or whale bone and even wine barrel wood — but he’s never done skis before.

Clerk said Kingsbury “was pretty psyched to see his skis become something useful as well as something pretty.”

Clerk worked to keep the autographed exterior the skis intact, while ensuring the integrity of the handle.

“I was able to sand most of it and have something solid to glue on. After that I put the textures so the glue surface is is as smooth as possible and as clean as possible after gluing it.”

The limited edition series of high-end knives already has a waiting list of buyers, as the collection sold out after Kingsbury earned a silver medal at the Beijing Games.

Couteaux CLK has other handles available, and often it’s the blade that keeps chefs coming to buy the knives.

Chefs like Fanny Ducharme at l’Epicurieux Restaurant in Val-David appreciate Clerk’s Japanese style blades.

“What I like about Gabriel’s knives is that they are unique, original — and very, very sharp!” she said.