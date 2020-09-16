iHeartRadio
Bloc Quebecois Leader Blanchet's spouse tests positive for COVID-19

The spouse of Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says she is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Nancy Deziel says she was tested Monday after losing her sense of smell.

Deziel says she and those close to her will be in isolation until next Tuesday.

She's continuing to work remotely as a scientist and city councillor in Shawinigan, Que.

Blanchet himself, along with the Bloc Quebecois caucus, was already in isolation as a precaution, after a member of his staff tested positive Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic but has recovered.

