Bloc Quebecois wins Trois-Rivières seat following judicial recount

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet listens to a busker while mainstreeting Friday, September 17, 2021 in Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Bloc won the riding by just 92 votes, and a recount was requested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Bloc Québécois candidate René Villemure has won the riding of Trois-Rivières following a judicial recount requested by his Conservative opponent Yves Lévesque, who came in second in voting intentions.

"Following the judicial recount, I am very pleased to have been confirmed as the new Member of Parliament for the riding of Trois-Rivières," wrote Villemure on Twitter. "In this trying time, I had the satisfaction of knowing that I could place my trust in the democratic institutions of the Chief Electoral Officer, the Returning Officer and our judicial system."

"I thank the people of Trois-Rivières for their confidence and congratulate Yves Lévesque on his election campaign," he continued.

The recount was presided over by Judge Jocelyn Geoffroy of the Superior Court of Trois-Rivières.

It was requested as the difference between the two candidates was 92 votes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 8, 2021.

