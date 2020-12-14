Bloc's 'Bonjour-Ho' suggestion gets trashed on social media

People on both sides of the linguistic divide haven't been kind to the Bloc Québécois' suggestion that shopkeepers start using the phrase 'Bonjour-Ho' instead of the now-common — and partly English — 'Bonjour-Hi'.

The Bloc posted the suggestion to its Twitter feed on Sunday, as it also introduced a campaign called '2021: On touche du bois!' ('2021: We touch wood!')

"Montreal will also benefit from the 'Bonjour-Ho!" campaign, which promotes the use of French," the Bloc tweeted.

Avec la campagne «2021 : On touche du bois!», on vous offre nos meilleurs voeux à notre manière afin que l’année qui vient soit meilleure que 2020. Montréal bénéficiera également de la campagne «Bonjour–HO !» qui met de l’avant l’usage du français. Joyeuses Fêtes! @yfblanchet pic.twitter.com/Z7GkakMncm — Bloc Québécois ⚜️ (@BlocQuebecois) December 13, 2020

Almost immediately, Twitter users jumped on the phrase, and its use of the word 'ho' — which in English means something other than what a bilingual Santa would say.

"Hello Bloc," one woman wrote in French, "If you need an anglo consultant to make sure your campaigns don't include inappropriate words in English, I'm available!"

"When they go hi, we go ho," another Twitter user wrote.

Several others posted memos — including clips of the 'Heigh-Ho' song from the animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

"You can't make this stuff up," CJAD 800 political insider Tom Mulcair said. "There has to be one person in the Bloc Quebecois to tell them, 'no, if a woman walks into the store and the first thing they say is Bonjour-Ho, it might not go so well.' It's unbelievable."

In recent weeks, Quebec politicians have tried to present the 'Bonjour-Hi' phenomenon as evidence that the use of French is declining in Montreal stores, particularly in the downtown core.

