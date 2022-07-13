iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Blood donations desperately needed as Quebec enters 7th COVID-19 wave

image.jpg

Hema-Quebec is making an urgent call for blood donations as the province steadies into its seventh COVID-19 wave.

"In the coming weeks, Hema-Quebec needs to collect 500 more blood donations every week to meet the needs of hospitals," the organization stresses. "The call is for all blood types, especially O negative, A positive and A negative."

Hema-Quebec admits that typically, during the summer, "it is always a challenge to keep the blood supply at an optimal level."

Anyone willing to roll up their sleeve can make an appointment on the Hema-Quebec website or call 1 800 343-7264 (SANG).

"We are currently doing our best to be as flexible as possible to admit donors who come without an appointment," Hema-Quebec states. "Every donation counts. One donation can save three lives."

Before arriving at a blood drive, people can also check their donation eligibility with donor services at 1 800 847-2525 or online.

Anyone who makes a blood donation appointment but is unable to show up is strongly encouraged to cancel in advance so their spot can be freed up to others.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*