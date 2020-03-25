Blood donations encouraged in Quebec amid COVID-19 pandemic just to meet standard demand

As the Quebec government urges everyone other than essential service workers to stay home and away from other people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an exception has been made – those who wish to donate blood.

Every day, Hema-Quebec relies on collecting at least 1,000 blood donations across its many locations in the province. That’s how many are needed to meet the demand, and how many it takes to account for the short shelf life of blood.

“Some blood components – for instance, it’s the case with platelets – platelets have a life span of seven days,” said Hema-Quebec spokesperson Laurent Paul Menard. “So, every blood donation that we will collect today has to be transfused regarding the platelets within seven days.”

Since March 16, when Premier Francois Legault called on Quebecers to continue to donate blood despite the pandemic, Hema-Quebec has managed to meet – and sometimes, even exceed – its daily goal.

“We have experienced a great performance in our blood clinics, donors are showing up,” Menard said. “It’s kind of good news, because if we have to deal with more and more people having to be in reclusion mode, we will be able to rely on a supply that will allow us to get through the peak period we’re facing in the coming days and weeks.”

Menard explained that up until now, there is no evidence that respiratory illnesses can be transmitted through blood. So, even if an asymptomatic person unknowingly carrying the COVID-19 virus were to donate, the blood wouldn’t be compromised.

Still, donors are screened when they show up at the centres. Anyone who’s been abroad, has recently had a fever, is living with someone who has COVID-19, or even just has a cough, will be refused.

“We’re asking those people to leave the premises and come back when they’re feeling better,” Menard said.

The centres are routinely disinfected, but extra measures have been put into place to keep their “guardian angels,” safe, Hema-Quebec’s website reads. Guardian angels refer to those who donate blood, volunteers and collection staff.

“One has to note that a blood clinic is an environment where people in good health are doing a humanitarian gesture to help other people who are in need of blood components,” Menard said. “So this is one of the safest environments there can be when someone is out of their home, because there are strict measures that are implemented even during a non-pandemic era.”

The 1,000 donations needed every day are used for various reasons; Menard explained that complications associated to the COVID-19 virus have not resulted in an increased demand.

"Even if all the activities within society throughout Canada are being put into a kind of pause mode, we still have to hold blood drives and we still have to reach donors that will be able to make that possible," Menard said.

Donation centres located in shopping malls, which have been ordered to close, are still accessible. To find out where and when to donate, visit the Hema-Quebec website.