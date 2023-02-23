Blowing snow advisory ends in Montreal
The snow is still falling in Montreal Thursday morning, but conditions have improved.
Environment Canada has ended its blowing snow advisory for Montreal and the surrounding areas, including:
- Châteauguay - La Prairie
- Laval
- Longueuil - Varennes
Montreal could receive up to 5 centimetres of snow through the morning and afternoon, with temperatures hovering around the -11 C mark (-21 C with the wind chill).
Montreal-area schools are open and most school buses are running, but parents are advised to double-check their school board's website for updates.
Two cm of snow are forecasted for Thursday night.
❄️❄️❄️Here are the periods during which the snow will be more intense on Thursday! Visibility will be reduced at times during these hours, so be careful while traveling.❄️❄️❄️ #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/wtvFGEs8To— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 22, 2023
MONTREAL STORM WATCH
- Environment Canada weather alerts - southern Quebec
- Hydro-Quebec outages by region
- STM bus line status
- Metro service updates
- Montreal-Trudeau Airport Departures | Arrivals
- Exo commuter train status
- Via rail trains status
- City of Montreal snow removal, parking, towing
- Free parking spots
- My car was towed
- Laval snow removal operations
- Longueuil snow removal operations