Blowing snow advisory ends in Montreal


A pedestrian bundles up against the snow and COVID-19 in downtown Montreal, Monday, February 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The snow is still falling in Montreal Thursday morning, but conditions have improved.

Environment Canada has ended its blowing snow advisory for Montreal and the surrounding areas, including: 

  • Châteauguay - La Prairie
  • Laval 
  • Longueuil - Varennes 

Montreal could receive up to 5 centimetres of snow through the morning and afternoon, with temperatures hovering around the -11 C mark (-21 C with the wind chill).

Montreal-area schools are open and most school buses are running, but parents are advised to double-check their school board's website for updates.

Two cm of snow are forecasted for Thursday night.

❄️❄️❄️Here are the periods during which the snow will be more intense on Thursday! Visibility will be reduced at times during these hours, so be careful while traveling.❄️❄️❄️ #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/wtvFGEs8To

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 22, 2023

