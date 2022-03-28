'Blows to the face': Quebec Liberal MNA says he was attacked near his office

A Quebec Liberal (QLP) MNA has filed a police report after he said he was attacked by two people on Monday.

On Twitter, Jean Rousselle said he's doing well despite suffering "blows to the face."

Depuis plusieurs semaines, j’interpelle @GGuilbaultCAQ concernant la violence au Québec. Aujourd’hui, j’ai été victime d’une attaque gratuite par deux jeunes hommes, Je me porte bien malgré les coups au visage que j’ai subi. Il faut agir pour protéger la population #polqc

A spokesperson for the QLP told CTV News Rousselle was attacked in the building of his constituency office after he asked two males smoking indoors to stop.

"He’s in good shape but has a couple of bruises," said Jeremy Ghio, the party's communications director.

Laval police said the suspects, both of whom may have been around 17 or 18 years old, fled on foot.

A police report has been filed and officers are looking at security cameras for more information.

Rousselle, the MNA for Vimont, in Laval, is the Liberal critic for public security.

In that same tweet, he said he's been calling out violence issues in Quebec to Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault "for weeks."

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade addressed the attack on Twitter, also highlighting the rise of violence in the province.

"The rise of violence in recent years in Quebec is particularly worrying," she said.

C’est avec beaucoup d’inquiétude que j’ai appris que @RousselleJean a été victime d’une attaque violente. Heureusement, il s’en sort indemne.



La montée de la violence au courant des dernières années au Québec est particulièrement inquiétante. #polqc https://t.co/HvjiboYOhV