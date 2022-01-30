Blue Jackets beat Habs 6-3

Powered by four goals in 9:23 of the first period, the Columbus Blue Jackets cruised to a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, who lost their sixth straight game.

Patrik Laine (twice), Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their second straight game for the first time since late November.

The Habs don’t play again until Feb. 8 against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.

Brendan Gallagher returned to action after a 10-game absence due to a lower body injury. He was combative against Andrew Peeke at the end of the second period and both were penalized for roughing.

Paul Byron was playing his first game of the season following hip surgery.

David Savard will miss two months with an ankle injury.

—This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Jan. 30, 2022.