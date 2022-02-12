Blue Jackets score with 7.2 seconds left to beat Habs 2-1

Samuel Montembeault recovered nicely after giving up the first shot of the game, but the Columbus Blue Jackets still beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine -- on the power play with 7.2 seconds left in the game -- put the Blue Jackets (23-22-1) on a three-game winning streak.

Cole Caufield was the only one to find the back of the net for the Canadiens (8-32-7), who have lost nine straight for the first time since the 1939-40 season.

2-1 Blue Jackets with six seconds left.#GoHabsGo

Montembeault, who is still dealing with a minor upper-body injury, got the start and turned aside 40 shots in front of the Tricolore net. It was his first start since January 30 against the Blue Jackets.

At the other end of the ice, Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins ended his day with 30 saves.

The last notes of the national anthems had barely finished playing in the Bell Centre when the Blue Jackets opened the scoring.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 12, 2022.