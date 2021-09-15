Boat capsizes in Levis: one man missing, four hypothermic

A man in his 30s has likely drowned and four others suffered from hypothermia when the pleasure boat they were on capsized Tuesday night on the river near Levis on Quebec City's South Shore.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that a call was made at approximately 7:30 p.m. to report that a boat had capsized in the Saint-Nicolas area.

According to information gathered by police, five men were aboard a motorboat and "for a reason that is still undetermined at this time, water seeped in and the boat overturned," said SQ spokesperson Marythé Bolduc.

Four of the five people managed to swim to shore near the Pluviers St.

They were suffering from hypothermia when they were taken care of by emergency services, said Bolduc.

A search for the fifth man, who is believed to have gone under the water, is still underway.

Police said two Coast Guard boats and an SQ watercraft are deployed on the river. Divers have not been requested at this time.

An investigator has been assigned to the case and several patrol officers are on the ground.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 15, 2021.