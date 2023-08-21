iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bob Dylan is coming to Montreal this fall


In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. The music legend will visit Montreal in October (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Bob Dylan is coming to Montreal this fall.

The 82-year-old American singer-songwriter announced new dates for his North American tour Monday, and on the list is a show at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Montreal's Place des Arts scheduled for Oct. 29.

He'll perform at Toronto's Massey Hall just before that, on Oct. 26 and 27.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday via Ticketmaster.

These will be Dylan's first performances in Canada since the summer of 2017, when he made several tour stops across the country, from Kingston, Ont. to Vancouver.

Dylan's current world tour, launched after the release of his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways' album, began in the U.S. in 2021 and has taken him to Europe and Asia.

The tour will continue until 2024, and Dylan's website shows that further dates will be announced soon.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*