Bodies of man and woman found in South Shore home after 911 call: police

Two people, a man and woman, were found dead Friday in a home in Mercier, on the South Shore, police say.

According to Quebec provincial police, officers went to a home on Beauchemin St. around noon after a person dialed 911.

At the scene, they found the two bodies.

"According to initial information, the two individuals lived there," said the spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Valérie Beauchamp.

They didn't provide the ages of the two deceased or explain their relationship to each other.

Police consider the deaths to be suspicious, she said.

"No hypothesis is being ruled out," she said.

The investigation is being carried out jointly by the SQ and Mercier police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021, with files from CTV News.