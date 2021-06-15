iHeartRadio
Bodies of two men found in Saint-Hyacinthe home; police investigating

A Surete du Quebec police cruiser is parked outside an address where two bodies were found in a home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Quebec provincial police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home in Saint-Hyacinthe Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a residence on Laframboise Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the bodies of two men, who were later pronounced dead in hospital. 

Police are investigating after the bodies of two men were discovered in a St-Hyacinthe apartment. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/eN7FK6N8oW

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) June 16, 2021

The identities of the men and their ages have not been released by police.

The investigation is ongoing. 

