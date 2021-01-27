iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body discovered after Quebec house fire; man charged with second-degree murder and arson

Surete du Quebec

Quebec provincial police  arrested a man Tuesday in connection with another man's death after his body was discovered in the ashes of a residential fire in Saint-Ours, Quebec, about an hour east of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec in Sorel-Tracy reported that they arrested Maxime Bujold, 44, in the killing of Yannick Bricout-Tremblay, who died Jan. 22.

The Saint-Robert man appeared by videoconference Wednesday in the Sorel-Tracy courthouse. He faces a second-degree murder charge and an arson charge.

Authorities reported Jan. 22 that police and firefighters responded to a residential fire on Chemin des Patriotes in Saint-Ours, where, after putting out the blaze, they found a man's body.

But they found he had died before the fire, they said.

"The investigation revealed that it was from a violent death which occurred before the fire," the SQ wrote in a release.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error