Body found at scene of Pointe-Claire fire

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after the body of a 53-year-old man was found on the scene of a fire in Pointe-Claire, in Montreal's West Island.

Firefighters were deployed to the blaze in a commercial building on Plateau Avenue, near Alston Avenue at 6 p.m. Sunday.

They contacted police shortly after locating the body. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

"There were some fire injuries on the body," said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois. "The arson squad will try to determine the cause of the fire, the cause of death of this man and the reason why he was there."

Officials say the fire started after business hours had concluded and most employees had left.

Police said the man was an employee of the business, but do not yet know why he was still onsite or how the fire had started.