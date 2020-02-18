Body found in burned vehicle, Montreal police arson squad investigating

Montreal police are investigating after a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR).

At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters received a 911 call about the blaze, in an alleyway between Graham Boulevard and Hudson Avenue.

"When the firefighters inspected the burned car, they found the body of a man sitting in the driver's seat," said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. "It could be accidental, criminal or a voluntary act."

Chèvrefils says the circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as the man's identity, remain unknown.

The file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

�� Police called to the scene of a car fire near Hudson Avenue and Dunkirk Avenue in TMR. A body found inside the car. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/871G1laRjI