Body found in Natashquan river suspected to be that of missing Montreal man

NATASHQUAN -- The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) recovered a body on the afternoon of Aug. 22 in the Natashquan River, on the North Shore. It is believed to be the body of a young Montrealer who has been missing since last Friday night.

Searches were underway in Natashquan since 5:30 p.m. on Friday, after a 22-year-old man ventured into the river to try to recover a drifting canoe. The victim unfortunately sank in the water.

On Sunday, SQ spokesman Louis-Philippe Bibeau confirmed that it appears that the body recovered is that of the missing man.

The 22-year-old had been with two other people on the banks of the river when their boat was swept away by the current. The victim tried to retrieve the boat, but was swept away as well.

The young man was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water. One of his companions attempted to rescue him, but had to turn back to avoid becoming swept away himself.

A search was conducted by boat, then by helicopter, and finally divers were mobilized.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2021.