Body found in St. Lawrence River on Wednesday has been identified

A body that was found on the banks of the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday evening has been identified.

According to the Muslim Burial Association of Quebec, the deceased is Walid El Abid.

In a Facebook post, the association thanked police, firefighters and nautical teams who recovered the body and asked members of the community to pray for him and his family.

Authorities received a call on Wednesday night after a passerby saw the body near the Champlain Bridge. The death was pronounced on site.

Montreal police said there was no appearance of foul play, though the Quebec coroner's office has launched an investigation.

Police would not say whether the body was that of a man who fell of a boat on Saturday in waters near Verdun.