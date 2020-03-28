Body found in the Mille-Iles River in Terrebonne
A body was discovered Friday floating on the edge of the Mille-Iles river in Terrebonne in the Lanaudiere region north of Montreal.
The Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service received a call reporting the discovery of the body on Durivage St. around 3:10 p.m.
A fire department boat retrieved the body, which was a few metres from the shore.
The body will be transported to the Montreal morgue. Terrebonne police investigators are in contact with the surrounding police services to establish whether this discovery could be linked to any recent disappearances.
The investigation continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2020.
Latest Audio
-
Social isolation may be working, but it may be putting seniors at risk
Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors and MP for King—Vaughan
-
Dr. Chris Labos answers your COVID-19 questions
Dr. Christopher Labos, cardiologist and associate professor at McGill University
-
THE BIG FIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic is not only taking a physical, but has also a mental toll on many
The Big Five! - CJAD 800 News Anchor Trudie Mason and political analyst Jean-Marc Fournier