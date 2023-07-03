iHeartRadio
Body found in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne


A police boat searches the area in Akwesasne, Que., Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne say one child is missing after the bodies of six migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from the river Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A body was found in the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island on Monday afternoon, according to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police.

The police are awaiting confirmation from the coroner's office as to the person's identity.

The body was found around 2 p.m. near the island, which is located in Ontario. The Akwesasne territory straddles Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and New York State in the United States.

In March, a group of migrants, including Romanian and Indian families, perished while attempting to cross the St. Lawrence River into the United States. Their bodies were all found.

At the time, police were still looking for Casey Oakes, a 30-year-old Akwesasne resident who was last seen on March 29 driving a boat that was found near the bodies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2023.

