Body found near a Hydro-Quebec dam in the Riviere des Prairies

The body of a man has been pulled from the waters near a Hydro-Quebec generating station in the Rivière des Prairies Wednesday morning, Laval police confirmed.

According to the force, a 911 call was placed at 8 a.m. by workers at the dam, located on the river between Montreal and Laval.

Officers insist they are unable to confirm the man's identity or age, noting it is too early to say how long the body was in the water before it was found.

An autopsy by the Coroner's office is expected to be performed.