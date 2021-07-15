Body found on Saint Lawrence River banks near Samuel de Champlain Bridge

The body of a man has been found on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River near the Samuel de Champlain Bridge, Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed.

Officers received a 911 call at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after a passerby found the body. The man was pronounced dead onsite.

Montreal police states it does not appear that there was any foul play involved in the death. However, the Coroner's office will be investigating the cause of death and an autopsy is expected to be performed.

Authorities say they hesitate to confirm if the body found is that of the man who fell into the Saint Lawrence River over the weekend.

"We have not identified him yet. I can't even tell you the age," said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

Saturday, Montreal police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. about a 27-year-old man who had fallen off a boat, near the borough of Verdun.

According to police, the man was onboard with two other people when the boat drifted into the Lachine Rapids and he fell out. They were not wearing life jackets.

"When the man fell in the river, the other man in the boat jumped into the water and tried to rescue him, but he was not able to do it," explained Caroline Chèvrefils at the time.

The 29-year-old man who jumped into the water was transported to hospital to be treated for light injuries. The woman remained onboard and was not injured.

Montreal police, assisted by divers from Quebec provincial police, searched the water for the man for three days, but were unable to find him.