iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body of 18-year-old kayaker discovered in lac Joseph

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

An 18-year-old kayaker who sank in the waters of lac Joseph in St. Pierre Baptiste, near Plessisville in central Quebec, was found dead Saturday morning.

His body was discovered by search teams around 11:30 a.m., said Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

SQ divers had been called to assist in the search for the kayaker Saturday morning. Land searches took place the day before, as well as searches of the lake via boats.

The alert to emergency services was given around 8:50 p.m. Friday night.

According to initial information, three people were on board the kayak when it capsized. Two managed to return to shore.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 23, 2021.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error