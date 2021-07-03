iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body of 21-year-old man found in Sud-Ouest parking lot

A 21-year-old man was found shot to death in a Montreal parking lot Saturday night. (Adam Kovac/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a parking lot in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Police say a 911 call was made at 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, paramedics were attempting to revive the man. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson confirmed the victim was 21-years-old and had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was discovered by a passerby who saw a lifeless person in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the outdoor parking lot of a Canning Street building.

The force's Major Crimes Unit, as well as forensic technicians and the canine unit, were called to the scene.

No arrests have been made.  

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error