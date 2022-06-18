iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body of 30-year-old man found in Sherbrooke, Que. parking lot

A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke)

A 30-year-old man was found unconscious Saturday morning in a parking lot near a Sherbrooke gas station, in Quebec's Eastern Townships. First responders pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.

The death is considered suspicious by Sherbrooke police.

Officers were called around 8:40 am. The caller reported a man lying on the ground in the parking lot of the Dunant St. business, who appeared to be unconscious.

"The victim had apparent injuries," reads a press release from Sherbrooke police.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 18, 2022.

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*