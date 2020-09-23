Body of ER patient at Lakeshore General left forgotten in a room for 48 hours

The regional health authority for the West Island says it's boosted preventive measures after the body of an ER patient was left and forgotten in a room for 48 hours, CJAD 800 has learned.

The West Island regional health authority and the union representing ER nurses at the Lakeshore General confirm to CJAD 800 that the body of the ER patient was in a room used by families to spend their last moments together before the body is moved to the hospital morgue.

But that didn't happen. Instead the body stayed there for 48 hours - found only when the coroner arrived to pick up the body but couldn't find it, with hospital staff having to look around.

The health authority said in a statement that the incident is more than unfortunate - due to "a series of events, including human error and a large number of ER patients in unstable condition" that weekend at the end of August.

The health authority dismissed a suggestion that a staffing shortage could have been related. But the union said it didn't help and even warned management about it. The health authority maintains they had the staff required - something hotly contested by the union.

The health authority reiterated that conditions were "particularly difficult that weekend" and staff did their best to handle it, adding that communication procedures have been stepped up and calling it an exceptional situation.

