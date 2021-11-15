iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body of homeless woman, 61, found at construction site near Cabot Square

image.jpg

Inuk elder Elisapie Pootoogook was found dead Saturday morning near a construction site on Rene-Levesque Blvd. and Atwater Ave., close to Cabot Square.

Following an 8:30 a.m. 911 call, paramedics arrived on the scene and confirmed that Pootoogook, 61, had passed away.

Police followed shortly afterwards to investigate the situation and determined that no criminal activity was involved in the woman's death, according to a spokesperson from the SPVM.

CTV News learned of the woman's identity through Nakuset, director of the Native Women's Shelter, who confirmed the information through outreach workers that worked closely with Pootoogook.

According to Nakuset, Pootoogook -- who was homeless -- was looking for a warm place to sleep when she came upon the construction site.

"She had been in the metro a number of times, but was asked to leave by security," she continued.

In a Tweet, Nakuset wrote, "We need more safe spaces for our homeless population and more resources."

Devastating and outrageous news!An Inuk elder, was found dead on the premises of a condo construction site at Atwater and Rene-Levesque this weekend. We need more safe spaces for our homeless population and more resources $$. Please support those who are doing the work��

— Nakuset S (@NakusetS) November 15, 2021

Pootoogook's case has been transferred to the coroner's office.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error