Body of man discovered in LaSalle in city's 28th homicide of 2021

A man was found dead in a residence in Montreal's LaSalle borough Sunday morning.

Montreal police say his death marks the city’s 28th homicide of 2021.

A 911 call was made at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning to report the 48-year-old man, who was found unconcious and injured in an apartment at Shevchenko Blvd. and David-Boyer St.

“First aid was tried on the victim,” said police spokesperson Veronique Comtois, “but sadly, he was pronounced dead on the scene.”

The man “bore signs of violence,” according to Comtois.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in alleged connection with the attack.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Section have been assigned to the case.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 31, 2021