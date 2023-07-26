iHeartRadio
Body of man found early Wednesday in parked car in Montreal North


Police are investigating what they're calling a 'suspicious death' after the lifeless body of a man was found in a car in Montreal North. (Marty Rioux/CTV News)

The lifeless body of a man was found early on Wednesday morning in a parked car in the Montreal North borough.

At the end of the night, the Montreal police (SPVM) was unable to provide much information about the case, which remains shrouded in mystery. The death was nevertheless considered suspicious.

The body was found at around 1:45 a.m. in a stationary car on de Paris Avenue, near the intersection with Fleury Street East, in a mainly residential area.

A security perimeter was immediately set up.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM were expected on the scene to try to solve the case.

At the end of the night, the approximate age of the individual was not known.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2023. 

