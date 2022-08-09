iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body of man found in Montreal recycling bin identified

image.jpg

The body of a man found inside a recycling bin in Montreal's east end Monday morning has been identified.

CTV News has confirmed that the victim is Richard Lizotte, 58.

Investigators were searching his apartment Tuesday on Morgan Avenue, near the crime scene, as part of the investigation that is now considered a homicide. The case was transferred to the Montreal police's major crime unit Monday evening after "signs of violence" were noted on the body, police said.

His death marked Montreal's 18th homicide of the year.

The body was found in a bin during collection in the city's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood. Police received a 911 call around 8:50 a.m. Monday after pickup near the corner of Adam Street and Letourneux Avenue.

Sources told CTV the call was placed by a collection worker. The body, which had been placed into the bin, was moved into the back of the recycling truck, where it was discovered.

No arrests have been made, but the homicide probe is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*