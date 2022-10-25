iHeartRadio
Body of missing 64-year-old Quebec man found; young man and woman arrested


A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a 64-year-old man from La Prairie, Que.

Luc Lafontaine was reported missing by his family on Monday. A police investigation led officers to Saint-Basile-le-Grand, a city just east of Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.

It was there they discovered Lafontaine's unconscious body. According to provincial police (SQ), a young man and woman were arrested on site.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Longueuil courthouse to face charges related to Lafontaine's death.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

12

