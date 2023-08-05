iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body of missing Clarenceville, Que. kayaker found 11.5 km away


Surete du Quebec search boat - FILE PHOTO

The body of a kayaker reported missing in Clarenceville, Que. on July 31 was found some 11.5 kilometres away Friday evening.

"Around 6:30 p.m., the body of a man was found in Venice Bay, near Venise Ouest Avenue, which is Route 202, in Venise-en-Québec. The body was spotted by a member of the public and subsequently located by firefighters," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp.

The victim has been formally identified as 25-year-old Matthieu Lesage. A coroner's inquest is underway into the circumstances of his death.

Lesage was last seen on July 31 around 8 p.m. paddling his kayak in Clarenceville's Missisquoi Bay. His loved ones reported him missing when he never returned home around midnight.

"And since then, the Sûreté du Québec has been heavily deployed to try to find him (...) Major deployment with watercrafts, helicopter, our colleagues from the RCMP and American authorities," explained Beauchamp.

Lesage's kayak was found Tuesday morning in the Philipsburg area of Missisquoi Bay, near the U.S. border with Vermont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 5, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*