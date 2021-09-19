iHeartRadio
Body of missing man found in the river after a boat capsized on Tuesday

Surete du Quebec search boat - FILE PHOTO

The body of a 34-year-old man was located in the waters of the St. Lawrence River around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Juvénat St. in Saint-Romuald, on Quebec City's South Shore, after a five-day search.

On September 14, a motorboat capsized near Chemin des Pluviers in Saint-Nicolas, in the Levis area, with five men on board.

Four of them managed to swim to shore. The fifth man went under the water in the river. The victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The man unfortunately drowned and his identity has not yet been confirmed.

The cause of the incident is related to equipment failure and is not criminal in nature.

The search by the Coast Guard and the SQ began immediately after the incident and continued until the body was discovered on Saturday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 18, 2021. 

