Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix

The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been recovered.

An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Rivière du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.



Recovery efforts took several hours. At about 2 p.m., a helicopter airlifted the man's body from where it had become entangled in some brush on the banks of the fast-moving river.



The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.



The victim's family has been notified, SQ spokesperson Béatrice d'Orsainville said, though police would not confirm the identity of the body.

"The identification will have to be done to the satisfaction of the coroner," the SQ said in a news release.

The two firefighters were both assisting people whose homes were being evacuated when they were swept away by floodwaters in Saint-Urbain, Que. Several homes were evacuated after local roads were washed out.



The search for the two firefighters has been ongoing since Monday. The SQ said it will continue to search for the second missing man.



"Many factors are at play," said d'Orsainville. "The current is very strong; the two missing people could very well have stayed close, as the bodies could have moved away."



An investigation to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the event is underway, said the SQ, which said it is working closely with various partners including the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).



Quebec Premier Francois Legault, in Charlevoix Wednesday to speak with residents, urged Quebecers to avoid passing judgment on what might have happened on Monday that led to the two volunteer firefighters' disappearance.

"It must have happened quickly," he said. "It's a situation that evolved very quickly, so yes, we must ask ourselves questions and we will do the necessary analysis."



Legault called the situation "infinitely sad."

