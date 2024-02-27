Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say

The body of a Quebec woman missing for nearly a week was discovered in Saint-Jérôme Tuesday afternoon.

A citizen alerted authorities after spotting a vehicle that matched a description police had shared with the public.

The body of 61-year-old Linda Vinette was found inside the car, stationed near a local park. Her death was confirmed at a nearby hospital.

No traces of violence were immediately apparent, according to provincial police (SQ). A coroner will aid in the investigation.

This is a breaking news update. The original story follows.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating a 61-year-old woman from Sainte-Sophie who went missing last Wednesday.

Linda Vinette was last seen in Terrebonne, just north of Montreal, on Des Entreprises Boulevard. She was driving a 2017 Kia Soul with the license plate number H71 RBM.

Vinette is 5'4", weighs 189 lbs and has light brown hair with blue eyes. She sometimes uses a cane and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black winter boots.

She was first reported missing on Feb. 21. On Tuesday, SQ officers set up two command posts, one in Sainte-Sophie and another in Terrebonne, in search of answers.

Anyone with information on Vinette's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the SQ criminal information line (1-800-659-4264), or visit one of the command stations (open until 4 p.m. on Tuesday).

They are located at Montée Morel and Du Domaine Road intersection in Sainte-Sophie and at 2505 Des Entreprises Boulevard in Terrebonne.