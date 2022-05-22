Body of missing teen girl found in Quebec river two weeks after disappearance

Quebec provincial police have recovered the body of a teen who went missing nearly two weeks ago from the Rivière du Nord in Piedmont, Que. in the Laurentians.

A citizen reported to police that they had seen the body in the river shortly after 9 a.m.

Search teams first scoured the river looking for the young girl on May 12.

She was one of four people standing on a rocky surface near a bridge in Saint-Adele, the neighbouring municipality. She is said to have fallen in at around 12:30 p.m. that day.

In the days that followed, police officers and firefighters participated in the search for the teenager. The Surete du Quebec deployed personnel on watercraft, divers, its helicopter and a drone to patrol the area.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how she fell into the water.

The girl's identity is not being released by police because she is a minor.

-- Published with files from the Canadian Press.