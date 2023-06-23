Body pulled from Montreal waters following sweeping search, investigation ongoing

Montreal firefighters say they recovered a body from the waters near the Verdun borough Friday evening.

Spokespeople for the Montreal police and fire department told CTV the distress call came in at around 6:25 p.m.

Authorities combed a large territory between Verdun and Nuns' Island with the help of the coast guard. The body was found at around 8:30 p.m. near Lasalle Blvd.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the person's death. Identifying details, such as age and sex, have not been released.