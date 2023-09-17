iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body pulled from St. Lawrence river near Jacques Cartier Bridge


FILE: The Jacques Cartier Bridge crosses the St Lawrence River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police say a body was pulled from the St. Lawrence River near the Jacques Cartier Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they recovered a man's body, but they have not yet determined the person's age. 

The 911 caller contacted authorities at around 3:30 p.m. to report that they had seen a body floating in the river. 

The marine patrol division of the Montreal police, as well as firefighters and the Coast Guard retrieved the body near the port shortly after. 

Investigators were dispatched to the scene to uncover more details. A few hours later, the case was transferred to the coroner's bureau. 

"They will try to determine the causes and circumstances of this death," said police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*