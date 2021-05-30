iHeartRadio
Body recovered from Richelieu River in Monteregie

A man's body was recovered from the Richelieu River on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a resident reported the body's precence near the shore close to Rivage St. in St-Antoine-sur-Richelieu.

Police said they are trying to determine if the body is that of a man who went missing after he fell off a boat in the area a week ago.

The person's identity will be confirmed either by relatives or the Laboratory of Forensic Sciences and Forensic Medicine.  

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2021.

