iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Body recovered in St. Lawrence River believed to be that of missing septuagenarian

(File photo)

The body of a man was recovered from the St. Lawrence River in Becancour on Friday.

Police said they believe the body is that of a man in his 70s who disappeared in the waters on Thursday evening.

The man was fishing near the Ste-Angele wharf when he fell into the river and was swept away by the current.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Surete du Quebec's nautical search unit and helicopter assisted in the search.

The body was recovered at around 6 p.m. close to where the fisherman was last seen.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 2, 2021. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error