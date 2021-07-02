Body recovered in St. Lawrence River believed to be that of missing septuagenarian

The body of a man was recovered from the St. Lawrence River in Becancour on Friday.

Police said they believe the body is that of a man in his 70s who disappeared in the waters on Thursday evening.

The man was fishing near the Ste-Angele wharf when he fell into the river and was swept away by the current.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Surete du Quebec's nautical search unit and helicopter assisted in the search.

The body was recovered at around 6 p.m. close to where the fisherman was last seen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 2, 2021.