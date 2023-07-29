iHeartRadio
Boil water advisory caused by water main break lifted in two Montreal boroughs


A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel borough flooded streets on July 28, 2023. (CTV News)

The boil water advisory in effect since Friday in the boroughs of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie and Villeray--Saint-Michel--Parc-Extension due to a major water main break was lifted Saturday evening.

 “The analyzes of the water samples of the last few hours show that the situation is restored. The Agglomeration (of Montreal) has the assurance that the water meets all the requirements of the regulations in terms of drinking water quality. By doing so, it is no longer necessary to boil the water before consuming it in this sector,” said the City of Montreal in a press release.

The boil water advisory affected 75,000 residents in the area bounded by Rosemont and Industriel boulevards, as well as Molson Street and 25th Avenue.

It was put in place following the major water main break on Friday morning at the intersection of rue Bélanger and 17th avenue, in Saint-Michel.

The City said the “major” water main break was mainly between Bélanger and Jean-Talon streets, as well as between 17th and 19th avenues.

The cause of the water main break is still unknown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2023.

