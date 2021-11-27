Boil-water advisory ends in Montreal's West Island

The regions in Montreal's West Island that were under a boil water advisory were informed Sunday that they can now consume tap water safely

Residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, and Baie d'Urfé were told they needed to boil their water Saturday night, and on Sunday at 10:20 a.m., that advisory was lifted.

The alert was issued at around 5:30 p.m. after a test found "non-compliant water quality on a sampling point in the network," according to a city news release.

The advisory was in effect overnight and is now over.