iHeartRadio
29°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Boil water advisory enters fourth day in two Montreal suburbs, lifted in Longueuil


image.jpg

A boil water advisory affecting more than 60,000 residents of two Montreal suburbs is now in its fourth day, despite being lifted in the neighbouring community that supplies their drinking water.

The cities of Boucherville, Que. and St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., on Montreal's south shore, say residents are still being asked to boil water for at least one minute before drinking it.

The advisory has been in place since Friday, when E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.

Boucherville spokeswoman Julie Lavigne says test results received on Sunday showed no contamination it the city's drinking water, but a second round of negative tests — the results of which are expected today — is required before the advisory can be lifted.

She says all three communities get their drinking water from a plant in Longueuil, Que., but are responsible for testing in their own networks.

She says her city wasn't able to test its water or send samples to a lab as quickly as Longueuil, which lifted its boil water advisory on Sunday evening

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2023.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*