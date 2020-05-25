iHeartRadio
Boil water advisory for residents of Brossard

brossard

A boil water advisory remains in effect for residents of Brossard.


The city says traces of fecal coliform bacteria has been found in the water system and the advisory which was issued Saturday remains in effect until further notice.


Residents in all sectors are recommended to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it.


Tap water can be used for laundry , showering and bathing as well as for washing dishes, but the dishes must be dried thoroughly.

 

Updates are available on the Brossard Facebook page.

