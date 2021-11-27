Boil-water advisory in effect for large portion of Montreal's West Island

Several areas on Montreal's West Island are under a boil-water advisory.

The city says residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, and Baie d'Urfé should bring their tap water to a rolling boil before consuming it, even if they already use a water filter.

A map of the affected areas can be found here.

The alert was issued at around 5:30 p.m. after a test found "non-compliant water quality on a sampling point in the network," according to a city news release.

CTV Montreal has reached out to the city for clarification. Residents who are concerned about their health can call 811 for more information.

Officials say caution should also be taken against using unboiled tap water for ice, dehydrated food, brushing teeth, and rinsing food which will be eaten raw. Residents should also boil the water they give to their pets.

Authorities say tap water can still be used for laundry and washing dishes, as long as the water is hot and the dishes are dried well with a cloth afterwards.

Residents can still take showers and baths so long as they're careful not to swallow any water. The city recommends using a cloth to bathe young children.

"Schools, businesses and institutions must shut off water fountains and advise the public that water is not fit for consumption," read the release. "They must also list places where drinking water is available."