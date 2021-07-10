iHeartRadio
Boil water advisory in effect in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore

image.jpg

Brossard residents must boil their water until further notice, the municipality announced late Friday evening.

The boil water advisory covers the entire territory of the City of Brossard, on the South Shore of Montreal.

The results of water sample analyses revealed the presence of fecal coliforms in the municipal water system, according to the news release issued shortly before 11 p.m.

Residents are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking.

However, it is possible to continue to use tap water to wash dishes, clothes or to take a shower or bath. For young children, it is suggested that they be washed with a washcloth to prevent them from swallowing water.

Updates on the situation will be posted on the City of Brossard's website and social media accounts.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 10, 2021.

