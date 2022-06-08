iHeartRadio
Boil water advisory in effect in Chateauguay and 5 other towns

Untitled design(11)

Chateauguay has issued a boil water advisory.

You'll need to either use bottled water or boil your tap water for at least one minute before drinking it, brushing your teeth or using it to prepare or wash food.

The city says it's in effect for up to 36 hours — and not just in Chateauguay, but the other towns served by its water system as well: Mercier, Léry, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier and Sainte-Martine.

Chateauguay says the preventive advisory is in effect for a period of up to 36 hours.

There is no health risk in taking a bath or shower, but officials recommend putting very little water in the tub when bathing young children and not letting them play in the water.

